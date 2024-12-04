Kerala Federation of the Blind to print 2025 Braille calendar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB) is all set to release a Braille calendar for 2025 for those who still love the printed format. The calendar is modelled after the government calendar. KDF president Habeeb C said that the copy of the calendars will be given free of cost to the visually impaired.

“Unlike the government calendar, our calendar will be plain white at first glance. A close look will reveal the braille embossing on the paper. Only we have the facility to print it,” he said.

KFB had started printing the annual calendars last year and supplied around 1,000 copies.

Braille is a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols using six dots to represent each letter and number. KFB prints the text books for visually impaired students from classes 1 to 10.

They also printed Braille-enabled dummy ballot papers during the general elections and the recently held by-election in Wayanad. KFB also plans to print books of authors who have requested Braille copies.