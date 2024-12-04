Pallium India hosts gathering for PwDs on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Pallium India organised an event at Akkulam Tourist Village, where 40 individuals with disabilities and their families gathered to celebrate their bond.

The attendees, including wheelchair-bound youths to students, middle-aged men and women, demonstrated great resilience as they shared the day with enthusiasm. The event featured games, singing, and a shared meal with Pallium volunteers.

Nincy, a psychologist and paraplegic artist, delivered an inspiring motivational speech.

Allu Mol, a talented young girl with speech and hearing impairments, sketched live caricatures of the participants. Her personalised drawings brought smiles to everyone present on the occasion.

Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam was the chief guest. During the event, participants raised concerns about accessibility issues related to public transport and the gaps in motor vehicle laws that prevent persons with disabilities from obtaining licences.

Nagaraju promised to discuss the issues with KSRTC management to ensure that newly purchased buses are wheelchair accessible.