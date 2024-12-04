Tourists caught in crossfire between auto drivers, rent-a-bike operators in Varkala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conflict between autorickshaw drivers and rent-a-bike operators is casting a shadow over tourism in Varkala. Last weekend, autorickshaw drivers allegedly confiscated rental bikes from tourists and handed them over to police causing distress among the visitors.

As many as 42 vehicles were seized from the tourists and residents on Saturday. The ongoing conflict is adversely affecting the overall experience in the popular tourist destination with the guests caught in the crossfire.

“A family from Tamil Nadu hired a vehicle from my shop to visit the cliff. But these autorickshaw drivers turned up in large numbers, blocked them, and confiscated the vehicle. The family was in shock after the incident. This is unacceptable. There are motor vehicle departments and police to take action. Who gave these autorickshaw drivers the right to stop someone? Also, they dumped the seized vehicles in trucks like trash,” said Bindu S, who runs a shop at Altharamoodu Junction. The vehicles are currently in police custody as they were operating without authorisation.

Meanwhile, some of the people have filed complaints with the police. “Initially, the police were not willing to register the case. They confiscated our vehicle while going to get medicine for my mother. There are law enforcement agencies and nobody has the right to take the law into their hands. These autorickshaw drivers don’t put on their meters and overcharge us even for small rides,” said Lakshmi, a complainant.

Rent-a-bike and taxi have become a part of the tour packages offered by homestays and resorts at Varkala. Autorickshaw drivers argue that it is affecting their livelihood. Lack of prepaid auto counters and enforcement from the police are being cited as a main reason for these turn of events.

However, tourists and residents say the autorickshaw drivers often fleece them.