‘Female Gaze’ to highlight women’s perspective at IFFK

Lilja Ingolfsdottir’s Loveable presents the story of Maria, a Norwegian mother struggling to balance her personal and professional life, only to face the turmoil of divorce. The film has been lauded at the Miskolc and Cork International Film Festivals. Yôko Yamanaka’s Desert of Namibia is an interesting narrative about Satsuki, a Japanese teenager challenging societal norms.

This award-winning film was recognised at Cannes and Bangkok World Film Festivals. In Moon, Kurdwin Ayub portrays the unsettling experiences of Sarah, a martial artist who finds herself isolated and under constant surveillance while training wealthy sisters in the Middle East. The film received the Special Jury Prize at the Locarno Film Festival.

Louise Courvoisier’s Holy Cow is a poignant coming-of-age drama about Totone, a French teenager who must take responsibility for his younger sister by participating in a cheese competition after the death of their father. The film was a contender for the Camera d’Or prize at Cannes.

When the Phone Rang, directed by Iva Radivojevic, explores the emotional impact of a single phone call on a Serbian family. and has garnered accolades at festivals like Locarno and Cairo. Roya Sadat’s Sima’s Song is an evocative Afghan drama that highlights the challenges faced by a young woman in a conservative society.