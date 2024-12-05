Photography exhibition by Johnston Grindstaff in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned photographer and educator Johnston Grindstaff is set to bring his latest photography exhibition to the capital city. The event will be held at the Mauve Art Gallery, Sasthamangalam, from December 5 to 19. Organised by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH), the exhibition will showcase Grindstaff’s unique ability to capture dynamic narratives within a single frame.

A professor in the Art & Media Design Programme at Gallaudet University, Washington DC, Grindstaff has a distinguished academic background with degrees in Television, Film & Photography, Educational Technology, and an MFA in Photography.

Grindstaff’s work is inspired by his extensive travels across India and other countries and his artistry has been exhibited globally, including in Greece, Germany, and the United States. In addition to his visual artistry, Grindstaff has made significant contributions to the field of communication through his publications.

The exhibition opens at 10am with an inauguration ceremony on December 5 at the Mauve Art Gallery. The event will be graced by Shiju R V, lecturer in Fine Arts, DHI, NISH; Rakesh P S, HOD of Fine Arts, DHL, NISH; Suja K Kunnath, executive director of NISH; and Anu J Rajan, Lecturer in Fine Arts, DHI, NISH. Admission is free.