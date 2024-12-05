‘Vasantholsavam’ flower fest to kick off on December 24 in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital is gearing up to celebrate Christmas and New Year with ‘Vasantholsavam’ – the annual flower and light festival – to be held at Kanakakunnu Palace ground from December 24 to January 3.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the festival will elevate the city’s charm and ambience during the Christmas and New Year for the residents and tourists.

“Vasantholsavam 2024 and New Year illumination are the most important events being organised by the tourism department this year, since the Onam celebrations were called off in the wake of the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in Wayanad,” said Riyas.

An organising committee has been formed for the smooth conduct of Vasantholsavam, with General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil as the chief patrons, and Riyas as the chairman.

MP’s Shashi Tharoor, Adoor Prakash and A A Rahim, and MLAs of the district will also be the patrons of the event.

Various competitions for nurseries and landscaping will also be organised for individuals and organisations. DTPC Thiruvananthapuram has invited tenders for setting up stalls in trade fair, amusement parks and the food festival.