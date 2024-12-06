Cases filed against SFI leaders for assaulting differently-abled student at University College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have registered cases against four SFI leaders of University College for attacking a differently-abled student on Monday. Cases were registered against Amal Chand, Midhun, Alan Jamal and Vidhu Uday for attacking Muhammed Anas, a native of Konniyoor. Anas, a second-year degree student, was allegedly attacked inside the ‘torture room’ for not following the dictums of the SFI leaders of the college.

The Cantonment police on Tuesday registered cases against the accused, but did not pursue the matter any further.

The accused were booked under various sections, including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Anas, who is also an SFI member, told the police that the accused threatened to chop off his leg which has disabilities.

One of the accused stomped on that leg and later when he tried to run out of the union room where he was attacked, he was bludgeoned with an iron rod. The police said there will be action against the accused. “We are verifying the motive behind the attack. There will definitely be action against the accused,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the KSU has alleged that the cops are soft-pedalling on the matter owing to political pressure, and announced a protest march to the College on Friday.