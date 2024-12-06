CPM men erect stage on busy road near Vanchiyoor; leaves public livid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making a mockery of the law, CPM workers erected a stage on a busy stretch of road near Vanchiyoor junction on Thursday, throwing traffic out of gear and causing immense inconvenience to commuters. The stage was erected across the road, fully blocking vehicular movement, in connection with the party’s Palayam area committee conference.

All this happened right in front of the Vanchiyoor police station, which itself is just a stone’s throw from the Vanchiyoor court complex.

The stage was erected for the public conference scheduled to be held in the evening. School buses and hospital-goers had difficulty navigating the road. Though the police fielded a large number of men to handle the situation, they could do little what with the entire road being blocked. As criticism mounted, the police booked the organisers for obstructing traffic.

The people were livid at the party workers. A woman, who had to travel to the General Hospital, said she reached the hospital late due to the traffic obstruction.

“This is insane; blocking an entire road to conduct a party programme. It looks more weird as it happened right in front of the court and the police station. Also, the ruling party is doing this, which makes it all the more awkward,” she fumed.