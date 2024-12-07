Children with disabilities have a splash at Kovalam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In its fifth edition, the Blue Ramp initiative yet again created a heart-warming experience for students with disabilities, taking them closer to the wonders of the sea.

Held at the picturesque Samudra beach in Kovalam as part of marking the International Week of Persons with Disabilities, the event highlighted the need for accessible beaches in Kerala – a state renowned for its tourism but lacking inclusive coastal spaces.

Organised by UDS Hotels, Skal International Club India, and other collaborators, the event welcomed 102 students from the Government School for the Visually Impaired, Vazhuthacaud, and the Centre for Rehabilitation of Differently Abled (CRD) Polio Home on Thursday.

The event, inaugurated by Commandant G Sreekumar of the Indian Coast Guard (Vizhinjam), began with the symbolic opening of the blue ramp, with specially laid carpets enabling better accessibility for the visually impaired.

“These children seldom get to soak in the joy the waves offer,” said an organiser. “The Blue Ramp initiative’s aim is to give them the opportunity to experience the ocean fully. They were provided five-star dining as well.”

The students were encouraged to feel the waves and immerse themselves in the sensory experience of the beach, something most of them had never done before.