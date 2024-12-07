Digital tribute to cinema legacy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As alchemists of world cinema, Akira Kurosawa, Alain Resnais, Alfred Hitchcock, Andrei Tarkovsky, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, G Aravindan, Agnes Varda, Mira Nair, and many others made perfect frames out of normal narratives. A touch of tech is now being used to pay tribute to the works of 50 of these masters at the 29th edition of International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), set to be held in the city from December 13 to 20.

The exhibition will be opened to the delegates of IFFK on December 14 at Tagore Theatre, the main venue of the festival.

Named ‘Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute’, the expo is curated by director T K Rajeev Kumar and will feature 50 digital paintings by artist and filmmaker Razi Muhammad, who has displayed his works nationally and internationally.

Razi’s presentation at IFFK is expected to be a “unique visual experience”, blending together technological artistry and cinematic essence. It would showcase each of the filmmaker’s cinematic methods, keeping in mind the ideas they straddled as they prepared frames to explore varied earthy and surrealistic themes.

“The exhibition highlights filmmakers who used cinema as a medium for social transformation,” says Rajeev, who was former chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.