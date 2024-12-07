Husband taken into custody after wife found dead in Palode

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abhijith, the husband of newlywed Induja, was taken into custody on Saturday after her family filed a complaint following her death at their home in Palode.

Induja's body was discovered in a bedroom on the second floor of Abhijith's house. The Palode police have initiated an investigation and registered a case.

Induja’s family alleged that she faced threats and mental harassment from her in-laws. In their complaint, they stated that they were not allowed to visit her after the marriage. Induja had reportedly shared her concerns over the phone with her family on several occasions.

The couple had registered their marriage four months ago. Her family claimed that Abhijith’s mother opposed their inter-caste marriage.

According to the complaint, Induja had visited her parental home with visible marks of assault on her face two weeks ago. Her family also alleged that Abhijith’s family refused to acknowledge her death as a suicide and failed to inform them about the incident.

Induja was found hanging at around 1.30 pm on Friday. According to Abhijith, he found her body after returning home from work. The investigation is underway.