Kerala Bank manager killed in road accident in Trivandrum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The senior manager of Kerala Bank regional office in Thiruvananthapuram died in a road accident at East Fort on Friday.

The deceased, Ullas M, 52, of Thattamala in Kollam, got pinned between a KSRTC bus and a private bus while crossing the road. The Fort Police said the incident took place around 2pm while Ullas was returning from the mosque after Friday prayer. While crossing the Zebra line, the signal turned green. The private bus coming from the Attakulangara side, took a reckless U-turn to enter the opposite lane. At the time, KSRTC bus, that was coming from the Kovalam side and had stopped at the signal, also moved.

Ullas got caught between the two buses. The drivers did not notice him and were instead alerted by onlookers. Though the Fort Police rushed Ullas to the Fort taluk hospital, he could not be saved. The police have booked the KSRTC bus driver – Sebastian of Idukki – and private bus driver – Azin of Thiruvallam – under non-bailable sections. Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has directed Transport Commissioner C H Nagaraju to inquire into the incident and file a report urgently. Ullas’ wife Sunija is a librarian in the Secretariat.