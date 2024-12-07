KSRTC Swift to set up seven automated vehicle fitness testing stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to diversify revenue generation, the KSRTC Swift plans to set up automated vehicle fitness testing stations (ATS). In the first phase, the stations will be established at seven locations -- Chathannoor, Ponnani, Edappal, Kodungalloor, Koothattukulam, Vadakkanchery and Sultan Bathery -- on land available with the KSRTC depots.

KSRTC Swift will be involved in the supply, installation, commissioning and operation of the designated centres. “We plan to associate with private companies having experience in operating ATS to run the centres for a period of 10 years. Each centre is designed to have four line pits -- two for three wheelers and light motor vehicles, and two for 11-seater motor vehicles,” said a KSRTC official.

The automated vehicle fitness testing stations are being set up as part of the mandate of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). ATS is a facility for testing the fitness of vehicles without manual intervention.

Citizens can get their vehicles tested at any ATS across the country and obtain a fitness certificate, which will be valid pan-India.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made fitness testing for all commercial vehicles to be done through the ATS from October 1. The MVD plans to set up around 19 centres, operated by different agencies, across the state. The first centre was established at Muttathara a few years ago.

More ATS will be set up soon as the MoRTH aims at creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an eco-friendly manner under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernisation Programmme (V-VMP) policy.