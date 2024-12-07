Police face flak for delay in arresting SFI leaders accused of assaulting differently-abled student in Trivandrum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have come under the scanner for alleged laxity in arresting four SFI leaders of the University College, who were accused of beating up a differently-abled student of the college on Monday.

Muhammed Anas, a native of Konniyoor and a second-year degree student, was attacked in the unit room on Monday evening. Following the incident, the police registered cases against Amal Chand, Midhun, Alan Jamal and Vidhu Uday -- all SFI leaders -- under non-bailable sections. However, the police are facing criticism that they were going soft on the accused persons owing to political pressure.

The KSU on Friday took out a protest march to the college against the alleged inaction of the police. However, the march was blocked near the Ayyankali Hall.

Addressing the protesters, Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said the police are protecting the accused, who have committed a grave crime which is unheard of even in an uncivilised society. He alleged that even the teachers are afraid of the SFI, and the CPM is finding it impossible to rein in its student outfit.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has intervened in the matter. Commission chairperson Alexander Thomas directed the district police chief to conduct a detailed probe into the incident and file a report within a month. He also directed the director of collegiate education to file a report on the incident within a month. The chairperson also ordered that two officers deputed by the district police chief and the director of collegiate education should appear in person when the case will be taken up for hearing next on January 14.

Anas was allegedly attacked inside the ‘torture room’ for not following the dictums of the SFI leaders of the college. The accused were booked under various sections, including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. Anas, who is also an SFI member, in his complaint had alleged that the accused threatened to chop off his leg which has disabilities. One of the accused stomped on that leg and later when Anas tried to run out of the room, he was bludgeoned with an iron rod.