Thiruvananthapuram Corporation initiates taking over projects completed under Smart City

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only three months remaining for the winding up of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), the city corporation has initiated taking over of the completed assets from SCTL. Recently, as many as seven completed assets under SCTL — Sree Chitra Park, Pop up tents, open air auditoriums at Putharikandam and corporation, drinking water kiosks, Charithra Veedhi, Manaveeyam Veedhi — were taken over by the civic body.

A senior official of the city corporation told TNIE that the assets are being taken over based on the report submitted by the civic body’s expert committee.

“The SCTL is preparing the inventory of the projects. Our team will be inspecting it, and then submit a report on the present status of the asset. Following this, we will decide about the take over. We will be carrying out the upkeep and cleaning activities. Currently, the defect liability agreement with the contractors are still in place and the smart city will continue to manage all those activities,” said the official.

Earlier, the SCTL initiated efforts to transfer the project assets to the city corporation in June. However, the civic body refused to do so without rectifying issues as many of the completed projects were in a neglected state, owing to poor operation and maintenance. Manaveeyam Veedhi, one of the key projects under the Smart City, is also in a sorry state as the toilet block remains ill-maintained and inaccessible to the public. “We have started cleaning activities at Manaveeyam Veedhi and the issues will be resolved soon,” the official added.