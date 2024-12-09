IMD to organise Met Olympiad for students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To mark its 150th anniversary, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is organising the National Meteorological Olympiad (Met Olympiad) to foster interest in weather and climate sciences among students. The competition is open to students of Classes 8, 9, and 11, with both state and national-level rounds. The event will be held in two stages: an online state-level test followed by a contest and workshop for the state winners in New Delhi.

The Olympiad consists of a one-hour online exam featuring 60 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering meteorology and related topics. Study materials, the syllabus, and sample questions are available on the official IMD portal, (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/met-oly/).

State-level winners in each Class (8, 9, and 11) will receive cash prizes: Rs 5,000 for first place, Rs 3,000 for second, and Rs 2,000 for third. The top three winners from each class will be invited to New Delhi for the national-level competition.

At the national level, the winner will receive Rs 25,000, the first runner up will receive Rs 15,000, and the second runner up will win Rs 10,000. The prize distribution ceremony will take place on January 15.The winners will also attend a one-day workshop on January 14, followed by IMD’s 150th Foundation Day celebration on January 15. All travel and accommodation expenses for the winners and one accompanying teacher or guardian will be covered by IMD. Additionally, all students who complete the Olympiad will receive a certificate of participation (in digital format).

Registration closes on December 10. The state-level exams will be held on December 14-15, and results will be announced on December 17. The national-level camp and competition will take place on anuary 14.