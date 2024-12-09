Pedestrian safety goes for a toss in state capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Defunct traffic signals, poorly maintained pathways, unchecked street vending and inadequate road safety measures are putting the lives of pedestrians and commuters at risk in the state capital. Despite repeated tragedies, East Fort – infamous for pedestrian fatalities – continues to be in a precarious condition.

On Friday, a 52-year-old man lost his life after getting caught between two moving buses at East Fort. Three people have lost their lives at East Fort alone this year. As per data, around 5,000 pedestrians have died in road accidents across the state between 2018 and 2022. An official of NATPAC said 25% of the total accident victims were pedestrians.

According to studies, the peak hour pedestrian footfall in the busy Overbridge Jn to East Fort stretch comes around 10,000 to 15,000. The pedestrian infrastructure at East Fort, unscientifically planned, remains unused and ineffective.

Meanwhile, an average of 800 buses, both private and KSRTC, operate in the region causing traffic chaos. The tussle between private bus operators and KSRTC has also been going on for years now. However, the changing governments and the local leadership have failed to resolve the issue.

Open drains are also becoming a major threat to commuters and pedestrians. In a recent incident at Sreekaryam, a 72-year-old was found dead in a drain.

A top official of the city corporation said the matter will be discussed in the next traffic advisory committee meeting.