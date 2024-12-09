Thiruvananthapuram

Two TN men arrested for stealing gold from passenger who landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The suspects were identified through CCTV visuals and were nabbed from Thoothukudi.
Two people impersonating cops told the owner that the gold would be surrendered before the Valiyathura police and they could collect it from there.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathura police have arrested two Tamil Nadu natives accused of stealing gold from a passenger, who had landed at the International Airport here, by posing as cops.

Thoothukudi natives Manikya Raj, 23, and Pechi Durai, 23, were arrested for robbing gold ornaments weighing six sovereigns from a Thirunelveli native, who had arrived from Singapore on November 12.

The Tirunelveli native had given the ornaments to a person, who had
come to receive him, for safekeeping.

As the two were about to enter their vehicle that was parked in the
parking lot, two people impersonating cops confiscated the gold
claiming that it was smuggled.

They told the owner that the gold would be surrendered before the Valiyathura police and they could collect it from there. It was when they approached the cops that they came to know about the fraud.

The Valiyathura police then registered a case and began an investigation. From the CCTV visuals collected, they identified the suspects and
finally, they were nabbed from Thoothukudi.

The two were produced before the court here, which remanded them to judicial custody.

