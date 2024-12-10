A serene nature’s bounty where history sleeps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nestled in the Western Ghats, some 40 kms away from the capital city, is a picturesque piece of land, part of the Agasthyar Biological Park. Largely hidden from tourist glare till about recently, the place is getting prominence of late for the elephant rehabilitation camp there and wonderful views that are verdant, pristine, and full of forest glory.
The area is on the fringes of the forest, and hence tourists are allowed just about 15 km into the region. But nature’s bounty that treats visitors even within the small stretch is worth the walk, with relishing places such as Thottumpara, Kathirummundi, Pandipath, and Ponmudi showing up from here.
Kottur might seem set in a remote locale but its historical connection is borne still by its name. A linguistic amalgamation, Kottur combines the term Kot (meaning Kot or Gad which in north Indian parlance means region or place). This ‘Kot’ became ‘Kodu’ in the south, and when locally sufficed with ‘oor’ (place or region) became Kottur.
There are places called Utharamcode and Thachancode that are near Kottur which are locally derived names from Sanskritised Utharakot and Dakshinakot. This aligns with the earlier naming convention of Kottur.
“These names offer a glimpse into the region’s history, reflecting the significant presence of northern settlers,” says historian M G Sashibhooshan.
Another area in the vicinity of Kottur is Paruthipalli, which too reflects the region’s historical significance. The place finds mention in ancient volumes like the Kuvalayamaala, a Jain text from AD 779 that speaks of the trade and knowledge ties the region had with Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country.
According to the text, Paruthipalli was the place where Jain traders were stopped by the tribals. The skirmish between them warranted the involvement of the head of a Jain establishment there. “This underscores Kottur’s historical links further to Jainism, making it a unique site of south Indian heritage,” says historian Vellanad Ramachandran.
The historical migration of north Indians to Kerala was driven by economic opportunities. This strategic move allowed their culture, religion, etc, to establish a significant presence in south India. In the ancient records, there is even mention of a jungle road named Keeravaadatadam from Kottur to Tamil Nadu and towards the north Indian regions. Though closed now, the route finds mention in the Archive’s annals.
Now, its history is near-forgotten and its prominence as a tourism spot is slowly emerging. The initial plan was to set up an elephant sanctuary, which then gave way to the rehab centre in 2007. Now, people flock to the area to see the gentle giants strutting through the camp. The centre was recently refurbished.
So, if it were traders and knowledge seekers that crisscrossed Kottur, now it is a tranquil haven for adventure seekers. The serene water sources of Kottur offer a liberating experience, where a leisure boat ride amid lush scenery could pep up frayed nerves. There are also other activities for nature enthusiasts, such as bamboo rafting and jungle camping.
So, Kottur has come a long way from being a borderland that allowed cultural transactions to a tourist hub. History will probably remember this too.
Links to Jainism
What’s in a name
