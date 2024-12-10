A serene nature’s bounty where history sleeps

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nestled in the Western Ghats, some 40 kms away from the capital city, is a picturesque piece of land, part of the Agasthyar Biological Park. Largely hidden from tourist glare till about recently, the place is getting prominence of late for the elephant rehabilitation camp there and wonderful views that are verdant, pristine, and full of forest glory.

The area is on the fringes of the forest, and hence tourists are allowed just about 15 km into the region. But nature’s bounty that treats visitors even within the small stretch is worth the walk, with relishing places such as Thottumpara, Kathirummundi, Pandipath, and Ponmudi showing up from here.

Kottur might seem set in a remote locale but its historical connection is borne still by its name. A linguistic amalgamation, Kottur combines the term Kot (meaning Kot or Gad which in north Indian parlance means region or place). This ‘Kot’ became ‘Kodu’ in the south, and when locally sufficed with ‘oor’ (place or region) became Kottur.

There are places called Utharamcode and Thachancode that are near Kottur which are locally derived names from Sanskritised Utharakot and Dakshinakot. This aligns with the earlier naming convention of Kottur.

“These names offer a glimpse into the region’s history, reflecting the significant presence of northern settlers,” says historian M G Sashibhooshan.

Another area in the vicinity of Kottur is Paruthipalli, which too reflects the region’s historical significance. The place finds mention in ancient volumes like the Kuvalayamaala, a Jain text from AD 779 that speaks of the trade and knowledge ties the region had with Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country.