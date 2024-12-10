Palode case: Couple’s friend assaulted Induja, say police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the death of Induja, who was found hanging at her husband’s house in Palode on December 6, have found that the couple’s common friend Ajas suspected her of speaking to another man over phone, which led to a confrontation.

The police said Abhijith, the woman’s husband, and Ajas had been Induja’s classmates. The police said Ajas suspected Induja of speaking to another man over phone and reportedly seized her phone during a visit to Abhijith’s house last Wednesday. He later informed Abhijith, and the two allegedly confronted and assaulted Induja.

Ajas later took Induja by car to Shankhumukham where he allegedly assaulted her. That night, Induja was brought back home, where another argument took place between her and Abhijith.

The police confirmed that Induja ended her life due to physical and mental abuse by the two men. The duo, currently in remand, are charged with abetment of suicide, causing physical harm, domestic violence, destruction of evidence, and violations under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)