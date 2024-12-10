Two held for stealing gold from passenger at Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Valiyathura police have arrested two Tamil Nadu natives for stealing gold from a passenger at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by posing as police officers.

Thoothukudi natives Manikya Raj, 23, and Pechi Durai, 23, were arrested for robbing gold ornaments weighing six sovereigns from a Tirunelveli native, who had arrived from Singapore on November 12. The victim had given the ornaments to a person who had come to receive him for safekeeping.

As the two were about to enter their vehicle in the parking lot, the accused duo, posing as cops, ‘confiscated’ the gold claiming that it was smuggled. They told the victim that the gold would be surrendered before the Valiyathura police and that they could collect it from there.

It was when they approached the police that they came to know about the fraud. The Valiyathura police then registered a case and began investigation. From the CCTV visuals collected, the police identified the suspects and nabbed them from Thoothukudi. The two were produced before the court in Thiruvananthapuram, which remanded them to judicial custody.