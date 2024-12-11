Blending stars & science to prevent crime

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While many dismiss it as pseudoscience, there are some who see the enigmatic allure of astrology and use it as a tool to understand human behaviour. Dr Rahul Lakshman and Dr Lakshmi Rahul belong firmly to the latter.

For the past three decades, the duo has merged ancient astrological wisdom with modern medical science to pioneer the field of criminal astrology.

“Astrology isn’t just about predictions,” says Dr Rahul. “It’s a map to navigate the complexities of life, personality, and behaviour.”

A multifaceted expert with qualifications ranging from an MBBS to an MBA, he is as much a healer as a researcher. His work spans pain and palliative medicine, aesthetic medicine and hair transplant surgery. But his true focus lies in understanding the intricacies of human behaviour.

Dr Lakshmi, his wife and partner in this groundbreaking work, brings her own vast expertise to the table. With dual medical degrees in modern and ayurvedic medicine, as well as specialisation in nanomedical sciences, she adds a holistic dimension to their research.

At Healed Curatio, the two are redefining the way we understand criminal behaviour. The journey into criminal astrology began in 2004 at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Kochi. Guided by the spiritual teachings of Amritanandamayi, they along with medical astrologers, doctors and teachers set out to merge astrology with modern medicine, aiming to address behavioural and psychological challenges.

Drawing on ancient texts like Veerasimha Avalokana and Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, the team meticulously analysed astrological charts using advanced software.