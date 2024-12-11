Blending stars & science to prevent crime

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While many dismiss it as pseudoscience, there are some who see the enigmatic allure of astrology and use it as a tool to understand human behaviour. Dr Rahul Lakshman and Dr Lakshmi Rahul belong firmly to the latter.
For the past three decades, the duo has merged ancient astrological wisdom with modern medical science to pioneer the field of criminal astrology.
“Astrology isn’t just about predictions,” says Dr Rahul. “It’s a map to navigate the complexities of life, personality, and behaviour.”
A multifaceted expert with qualifications ranging from an MBBS to an MBA, he is as much a healer as a researcher. His work spans pain and palliative medicine, aesthetic medicine and hair transplant surgery. But his true focus lies in understanding the intricacies of human behaviour.
Dr Lakshmi, his wife and partner in this groundbreaking work, brings her own vast expertise to the table. With dual medical degrees in modern and ayurvedic medicine, as well as specialisation in nanomedical sciences, she adds a holistic dimension to their research.
At Healed Curatio, the two are redefining the way we understand criminal behaviour. The journey into criminal astrology began in 2004 at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Kochi. Guided by the spiritual teachings of Amritanandamayi, they along with medical astrologers, doctors and teachers set out to merge astrology with modern medicine, aiming to address behavioural and psychological challenges.
Drawing on ancient texts like Veerasimha Avalokana and Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, the team meticulously analysed astrological charts using advanced software.
“The accuracy of the date, time and place of birth is crucial,” Dr Rahul explains. “Every detail mattered — from the exact moment of birth to the planetary positions that shape a person’s life.” Over the next decade, they analysed data from over 5,000 individuals, laying the foundation for their study.
The breakthrough came when they met Alexander Jacob, then Director General of Police (DGP) in Kerala. Though initially sceptical, Dr Jacob challenged them to analyse three astrological charts of his choosing.
“One case involved a doctor convicted of accidental murder. His chart revealed a challenging Saturn period, which seemed to align with the tragic event. Another case highlighted astrology’s potential to restore hope — a bankrupt businessman, advised to wait out a turbulent planetary phase, avoided suicide and rebuilt his life,” the former officer tells TNIE.
With the interpretations proving accurate, a collaboration blossomed that would open doors to the criminal justice system. With the DGP’s approval, the couple began collecting data from Kerala’s prisons, starting from the Poojapura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram. And the results were striking.
By studying the ninth house in prisoners’ charts, often associated with moral values and karmic
influences, they noticed recurring patterns in planetary placements. For example, Saturn in the sixth house appeared frequently in the charts of those with criminal tendencies.
But their approach was never about labelling or condemning. “Astrology is not about branding someone a criminal,” Dr Lakshmi says. “It’s about understanding their vulnerabilities and guiding them toward better choices.”
Encouraged by their findings, the couple soon expanded their focus to prevention. The concept of Suprajajanam, or creating good citizens, became their mantra. Dr Lakshmi’s expertise in fingerprint analysis added a new dimension to their research later, allowing them to identify children at risk of developing aggressive tendencies.
“Early intervention is key,” Dr Lakshmi says. “We’ve worked with schools to channel children’s energies into constructive outlets. One boy, whose learning disability manifested as violent behaviour, was redirected through therapy and engaging activities.”
Their research is now backed by over 20,000 samples and continues to evolve. Dr Rahul mentions, “The research team in AIMS plans to publish a comprehensive book within the next five years. A dedicated team has embarked on the journey for 20 years, and in 2025, the result will be ready.”
But beyond the academic and scientific achievements, Dr Rahul and Dr Lakshmi’s work is grounded in compassion. “Astrology has immense potential, but it must be used responsibly,” Dr Rahul warns. Dr Lakshmi echoes his sentiments, calling astrology “the tip of an iceberg — a vast, untapped resource with the power to transform how we understand and prevent crime.”
Their journey is far from over, but its impact is undeniable. By blending ancient wisdom with modern science, Dr Rahul and Dr Lakshmi are not just charting destinies — they’re rewriting them.