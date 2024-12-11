Chennithala slams Kerala government’s soft stance on TECOM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala has questioned the chief minister’s reluctance to convene a review meeting to discuss the Smart City Kochi project. “It has been 13 years since an international company promised 90,000 jobs.

Not a single review meeting has been held till now. Now the government is saying that the company is withdrawing from the project and it has decided to give compensation. This is against common sense,” Chennithala said.

He accused the chief minister of trying to mislead the people of the state. “Under Section 7 C of the agreement, if there is a breach of contract from the part of TECOM, the state government has the power to seize the assets of the former. The CM is keeping silent about this.

The move to give compensation to a company which has deceived lakhs of youths is unacceptable. The government should make it clear whether it is with the people or with the multinational company,” he said.