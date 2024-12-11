Man arrested for rape, murder of elderly woman in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mangalapuram police have arrested a 34-year-old man hailing from Keezhthonnakkal for rape-murder of a 69-year-old differently abled woman at Koithoorkonam near Pothencode on Tuesday morning. Thoufeek, who was involved in various criminal offences including rape of a minor girl, was arrested while he was planning to abscond.

The victim, who had speaking difficulties and was living alone, was found dead in a plot owned by her brother close to her house. The woman had gone out to pluck flowers for morning puja when the incident took place.

The body was spotted by the victim’s sister when she went out to search for her as she failed to return home on time. The flowers and footwear of the woman were found scattered around her suggesting that there was a confrontation. The gold earrings of the woman were also missing. The dress worn by the woman was found shredded, while there were injuries on her private parts, which cemented suspicion that she was sexually assaulted.

The police managed to crack the case when they inspected CCTV visuals collected from a camera installed in a ration shop near Koithoorkonam junction. The suspect was found walking without a shirt and was identified to be Thoufeek, a history-sheeter arraigned in several cases, including rape and theft.

During interrogation, Thoufeek confessed to the crime. He reportedly told the cops that he had arrived at Koithoorkonam in a stolen bike. After committing the crime, he left the place and sold the ornaments in a jewellery shop at Chalai.