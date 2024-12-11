Teacher accused of assaulting four-year-old at Kallattumukku in Thiruvananthapuram, suspended

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police have registered a case in the incident in which a teacher of Oxford School at Kallattumukku allegedly injured the private parts of a four-year-old LKG student. The school principal said the teacher has been suspended pending investigation.

The child’s family alleged that the teacher assaulted the girl after scolding her for going to the restroom during lunch break on Monday afternoon. The child disclosed the incident to her grandmother when she was asked to take a bath in the evening.

“The child refused to take a shower and cried, complaining of pain,” the grandmother told reporters.

The family members found an injury in the girl’s private parts, following which the grandmother visited the school and enquired what happened.

The family members claimed to have reviewed the CCTV footage, which allegedly showed the teacher assaulting the child. They took the girl to the hospital. On Tuesday, they lodged a complaint against the teacher at the Fort police station.