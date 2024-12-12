CPI outfit blocks road in front of Secretariat, draws public criticism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as ‘big brother’ CPM is drawing flak for holding a party programme recently by blocking an arterial road in Vanchiyoor, a service organisation affiliated to the CPI, the second-largest ally in the LDF, has invited criticism after its members conducted a protest in front of the Secretariat by occupying the road.

The CPI-affiliated Joint Council erected a stage in front of the Secretariat in connection with its 36-hour protest, which kicked off on Tuesday, demanding pension protection from the state government. The protesters even encroached on the footpath by arranging chairs. Their act disrupted traffic in the area and also caused inconvenience to pedestrians who were forced to walk on the road.

The Cantonment police have booked around 100 protesters for obstructing traffic. Inaugurating the protest, CPI leader Pannian Ravindran had said holding agitation that causes hardships to the public was not appropriate and this aspect will be considered while holding such programmes in future.

The Joint Council’s act is in contravention with the Kerala High Court order banning the conduct of party programmes on roads and road margins, and comes at a time when a petition seeking action against CPM state secretary M V Govindan over the Vanchiyoor fiasco is under the HC’s consideration. On December 5, CPM workers blocked an entire lane of a road in Vanchiyoor for the public event held in connection with the party’s Palayam area committee conference.

The stage was erected across the road, fully blocking vehicular movement, right in front of the Vanchiyoor police station, which itself is just a stone’s throw from the Vanchiyoor court complex.

School buses and hospital-goers had difficulty navigating the road. And though the police personnel fielded a large number of men to handle the situation, they could do little what with the entire road being blocked. Following the incident, the Vanchiyoor police booked the event’s organisers, including Palayam area secretary Vanchiyoor Babu and other area committee members.

Later, on a complaint filed by a Kochi native, the High Court had censured the state government and the organisers for flouting its standing order.