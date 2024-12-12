Long-awaited Muthalapozhi Harbour upgrade to begin in January 2025 after years of protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of protests by fisherfolk and a spate of accidents and fatalities, the long-awaited Muthalapozhi harbour upgradation project is set to begin in January 2025.

The Rs 177-crore project, approved by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, aims to address the persistent dangers at the harbour mouth, which has become a deathtrap for fishermen. The hazardous harbour mouth at Muthalapozhi has claimed over 70 lives in recent years.

An official with the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) has confirmed to TNIE that preliminary preparations, including tender invitations, are underway.

“A survey is being conducted at the harbour to measure its depth and finalise the estimates for the proposed breakwater,” the official says.

“The harbour currently has a 330m-long breakwater, and the new project proposes the construction of a 425m breakwater. This is expected to enhance the safety of the harbour and accommodate more fishing vessels.”

The department is also preparing estimates for the comprehensive development and modernisation of the harbour. “We will finalise the estimates and invite tenders in January. The project is expected to commence within the next two months,” the official adds.

To ensure smooth and timely execution, the project will involve multiple contractors. “Pre-qualification criteria will apply, and we plan to engage multiple contractors to work simultaneously. Entrusting the entire project to a single contractor could lead to delays,” the official explains.