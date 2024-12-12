Long-awaited Muthalapozhi Harbour upgrade to begin in January 2025 after years of protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of protests by fisherfolk and a spate of accidents and fatalities, the long-awaited Muthalapozhi harbour upgradation project is set to begin in January 2025.
The Rs 177-crore project, approved by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, aims to address the persistent dangers at the harbour mouth, which has become a deathtrap for fishermen. The hazardous harbour mouth at Muthalapozhi has claimed over 70 lives in recent years.
An official with the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) has confirmed to TNIE that preliminary preparations, including tender invitations, are underway.
“A survey is being conducted at the harbour to measure its depth and finalise the estimates for the proposed breakwater,” the official says.
“The harbour currently has a 330m-long breakwater, and the new project proposes the construction of a 425m breakwater. This is expected to enhance the safety of the harbour and accommodate more fishing vessels.”
The department is also preparing estimates for the comprehensive development and modernisation of the harbour. “We will finalise the estimates and invite tenders in January. The project is expected to commence within the next two months,” the official adds.
To ensure smooth and timely execution, the project will involve multiple contractors. “Pre-qualification criteria will apply, and we plan to engage multiple contractors to work simultaneously. Entrusting the entire project to a single contractor could lead to delays,” the official explains.
The detailed project report, developed following a study by the Central Water and Power Research Station, addresses issues stemming from unscientific breakwater construction at the harbour. The HED submitted the proposal to the Union ministry of fisheries in February this year. However, approval was delayed due to elections and a change in government at the Centre.
Initially estimated at Rs 164 crore, the project cost increased after incorporating suggestions from the Centre. The Centre will provide 60% of the funding, while the state government will contribute Rs 70.8 crore. Administrative sanction for the project was granted on November 22.
The upgraded harbour will accommodate 415 mechanised fishing boats and is expected to generate better employment and economic opportunities.
The modernisation plan includes technological, mechanical, and electrical upgrades. Proposed enhancements include expanded wharf and loading zones, improved roads and drainage, parking facilities, an auction hall, rest areas, toilets, shops, cloakrooms, a dormitory, electrical generators, solar-powered solutions, and beautification.
“Integration of technology is a key demand from the Centre. Small-scale automation, such as conveyor belts and mechanised fish handling, will be introduced to meet international standards,” says the official.
Minority Commission intervenes
Dredging at the harbour mouth, critical for preventing accidents and ensuring safety of fisherfolk safety, has been stalled.
According to the 2018 memorandum of understanding between the Harbour Engineering Department (HED) and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), the latter is responsible for removing sediment accumulation and maintaining a depth of 5m to keep the Muthalapozhi estuary navigable.
However, according to the HED official, Adani Port has refused to fulfil this responsibility. Under the current arrangement, the harbour department will handle dredging and AVPPL would bear the cost.
“About 90% of the work to restore the removed section of the breakwater – facilitating the construction of a load-out facility by Adani Port – has been completed,” the official adds.
In light of recurring accidents, the Minority Commission has intervened. During a review on Wednesday, the Commission noted that an estimate of `2.05 crore for dredging had been repeatedly submitted to Adani Ports, but funds have not been released. The Commission has directed Adani Port to release the funds within a month.