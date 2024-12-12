SHRC raises concern over risk taking to produce social content

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has expressed concern over the rising trend of risk taking to generate social media content.

Referring to the recent death of a youngster in a road accident in Kozhikode while shooting promotional videos, the panel said individuals are blatantly violating safety rules to film content to gain popularity on social media.

SHRC acting chairperson, K Baijunath, based on a complaint filed by V Devadas, also directed the state police chief to take strict action against those turning public roads into arenas for competitive stunts and racing. The complaint, based on media reports, sheds light on the misuse of public spaces and the associated risks to general safety.

The young man’s death on Tuesday has also kicked off debate over using public places to craft social media content. Ripples from the incident were felt at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the capital ciy’s nightlife destination. Widely regarded as an ideal space for creative expression, it is a regular joint for those indulging in making reels, clicking selfies and recording videos.

Those who arrived for an evening stroll at the Veedhi on Wednesday had mixed views. “Reels are the new selfies; they are omnipresent. But too much of anything can be detrimental. Also, if it disrupts public life, there should be some restraint,” said 23-year-old Aparna, a student.

Raveendran, 65, a retired PWD employee, observed that reels can be addictive. “I watch many reels on Facebook and YouTube and it is true that they are addictive. I have seen more comments and likes for videos that are adventurous,” he said.

Government Arts College students Rahul and Abhinav had a different take on the matter. “There is nothing wrong in making reels and shorts. However those who make them should ensure their own safety and security,” they added.