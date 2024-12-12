Trivandrum exhibition to raise funds for para shooter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nithyavasantham, an exhibition cum sale aimed at empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities and mental health challenges, will be held at the Women’s Club in the capital city from December 13 to 15.

The initiative, spearheaded by Namitha Sumithran, seeks to highlight the talents of neurodiverse individuals while promoting their financial independence and social inclusion. Namitha herself is a neurodivergent individual.

The event will feature an array of handmade creations, including paintings by Rahul Shankar, a 24-year-old autistic artist; cookies from Ausome Bites, run by the Autism Club in Ernakulam; gift items from Bae Gifted Shop, set up by neurodiverse individuals and crochet products by Maaja.

“A child with autism should have the opportunity to learn a profession and live in a care home after their parents are no longer around,” Namitha says, adding, “I believe that fostering such opportunities and societal support is important. A balanced ecosystem thrives on mutual care. It’s not about giving to those in need but fulfilling our duty to support one another.”

The exhibition operates on a sponsorship model, ensuring vendors participate without fees. This approach allows all proceeds from sales to go directly to the participants, supporting their livelihoods.

The exhibition is also raising funds for Akhil S Sam, a national-level paralympic shooter and bronze medalist, to aid his sporting journey.