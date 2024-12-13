IFFK to begin today with stellar lineup

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala will kickstart with an exciting lineup of films on Friday. On the first day, the festival will screen 10 films including six in the World Cinema category, two under Female Gaze, one in the Latin American package and a film directed by Ann Hui, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The opening movie of the 29th IFFK will be ‘I Am Still Here’ by acclaimed filmmaker Walter Salles, which will be screened after the inaugural ceremony at 6pm at Nishagandhi Auditorium. The movie is an exploration of resilience and human connection, making it a fitting start for the festival.

July Rhapsody directed by Ann Hui will be screened in Nila Theatre at 10 am. This movie is a masterpiece which deals with ‘a teacher’s complicated midlife crisis’.

The film talks about themes of abuse, love and emotional entrapment. Shahid by Narges Kalhor, to be shown at Kairali theatre at 10 am, is a bold, unconventional political comedy where the protagonist tries to remove ‘Shahid’ meaning ‘martyr’ from her name resulting in a clash with bureaucracy and personal identity.

Formosa Beach by Julia De Simone will be screened in Sree Theatre at 10:15 am. The movie talks about Muanza who escaped from slavery in Brazil in the 19th century. Waking up in current times, she finds herself in a time-twisting Rio de Janeiro.

When the Phone Rang by Iva Radivojevic will be screened under the Female Gaze category at 12:30 pm in Kairali Theatre. This Serbian-American film masterfully portrays fragmented memories and the impact of displacement, offering an emotionally rich experience.