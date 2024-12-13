IFFK to honour legendary Malayalam film writers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) a special tribute will be paid to three legendary writers who shaped Malayalam cinema, marking their centenary year.

The festival will honour the works of Thoppil Bhasi, P Bhaskaran, and Parappurath, whose contributions continue to influence generations of filmmakers and audiences.

As part of the homage, Mooladhanam (1969), scripted by Thoppil Bhasi and directed by P Bhaskaran, will be screened on December 14 at 8 pm at Ariesplex-4. Parappurath’s Aranazhikaneram (1970) will be showcased on December 15 at 8:30 pm in Nila Theatre, while Neelakuyil (1954), co-directed by P Bhaskaran and Ramu Kariat, will be screened on December 17 at 11:30 am in Nila.

IFFK, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will commence on Friday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the event at 6 pm at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will preside over, and actor Shabana Azmi will be the guest of honour.

Over 13,000 delegates and around 100 filmmakers are expected to attend the festival. Seventy per cent of seats will be reserved for ticket holders, while the remaining 30 per cent will be available for non-ticket holders. Senior citizens will be granted priority entry without standing in queues.

Additionally, KSRTC will operate two e-buses providing free shuttle services for delegates between the screening venues.