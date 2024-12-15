Actor Shabana Azmi terms 'Ankur' her favourite film

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi revealed that Ankur holds a special place in her heart and remains her favourite film. Speaking at an interaction as part of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the veteran actor said said the film’s enduring appeal, both in India and abroad, even after 50 years, is its greatest recognition. The session marked her celebration of five decades in cinema.

Reflecting on her role in Ankur, Shabana recalled how director Shyam Benegal transformed her from a middle-class college student into Lakshmi, the central character. She also expressed pride in being part of the inaugural IFFK and her joy at returning for the 29th edition.

The screening of Ankur on Shyam Benegal’s birthday at this venue was an emotional moment for her, she added.

The event preceding the film’s screening was inaugurated by former cultural affairs minister M A Baby, who presented a token of appreciation to Shabana Azmi on behalf of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

He also extended birthday wishes to Shyam Benegal, who turned 90. A short video showcasing Shabana Azmi’s contributions to cinema and culture was screened as part of the event.

After interacting with the media, the actress attended the screening of the Malayalam film Velicham Thedi at Kairali Theatre before concluding her visit.

Sangharsha Ghadana to be screened

‘At times of war, it’s interesting to know about a book which speaks about the art of war. The answer to whether this art has changed over 3,000 years or not, reveals the relevance of whom to fight and whom not to’, opened up the National Awardee Krishand R K, Director of ‘Sangharsha Ghadana’ (The Art of Warfare) while attending the IFFK.

The movie will be screened in the Malayalam Film Today category at Ajantha Theatre on Sunday at 6 pm, Kairali Theatre on Wednesday at 11.30 am and Sree Theatre on Thursday at noon. The film is an adaptation of the ancient Chinese Military Treatise, Art of War, attributed to the then military strategist Sun Tzu.