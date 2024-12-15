Geo-political strife: Police up security in major tourist spots in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have stepped up vigil in places in Kerala which will be thronged by visitors from the United States, Russia, Ukraine, Israel and Bangladesh during Christmas-New Year celebrations.

The decision to beef up security in such spots was taken in the wake of the advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs cautioning that geo-political issues involving these countries could have a bearing on the safety of tourists. Police sources said the central government had asked the state police force to prepare a security design to enhance the safety of tourists from the above said countries and ensure their well-being.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon, US government’s support for Israel’s war and sectarian strife in Bangladesh were cited as reasons for stepping up security measures.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had instructed the state to provide adequate security for the tourists. We are extra careful and have taken measures to provide foolproof security to tourists,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said the intelligence mechanism has been streamlined to garner information from the ground. The tourism police have been activated in key tourist spots where foreign tourists frequent. In areas such as Fort Kochi, Wayanad and Idukki, where large number of international tourists assemble during Christmas and New Year period, the Station House Officers (SHO) have been instructed to liaison with the hotel managements to arrange security measures.

Special attention will be paid in areas where tourists from Russia and Ukraine will converge as there are chances for conflicts erupting between the two groups. The police are also wary about potential showdown between the Israeli tourists and pro-Palestine activists, the officer said. In November, an Israeli tourist was turned away from a Kashmiri handicraft shop at Kumily. Two Australian tourists of Israeli origin were booked by the Fort Police in April for tearing down pro-Palestine posters, which had created a furore.

“If the tourists from antagonistic countries are staying in the same hotel, then we can anticipate trouble. In such cases, we are taking extra measures. We have intensified night and evening patrolling in such tourist spots. We are also using Janamaithry police in such areas,” another police source said.

The source added that Bangladeshi nationals will be provided special attention in the wake of sectarian strife going on there post the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from power. “Hotels have been asked to make their own security arrangements. The police will coordinate with hotel managements and help them chart out security plans. The police on its own will have separate arrangements,” sources added.