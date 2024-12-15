IFFK to honour veteran actresses today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking film lovers to a nostalgic past of yesteryear, the 29th IFFK will honour a number of veteran actresses of Malayalam cinema on Sunday. The special event named ‘Marakkillorikkalum’ will honour veteran actresses of Malayalam silver screen from its early days until the 1980s. The ceremony will be held at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 4 pm.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian will lead the felicitation. The actresses being honoured include K R Vijaya, T R Omana, Vidhubala, Bhavani (Lisa), Shobha (Chembarathi), Hema Chowdhary, Kanakadurga, Reena, Shanthikrishna, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Surekha, Jalaja, Menaka, Anupama Mohan, Shanthakumari, Mallika Sukumaran, Sachu (Saraswathi), Usha Kumari, Vinodini, Rajasree (Gracy), Vanchiyoor Radha, and Vanitha Krishnachandran.

This event is part of a broader effort by this year’s festival to celebrate the significant contributions of women in cinema. A musical performance featuring songs from their films will follow the felicitation.

Tribute to Global Masters of Cinema

Lifetime Achievement Awardee Ann Hui inaugurated the Exhibition, titled ‘Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute.’ The exhibition honours 50 legendary filmmakers from around the world and is curated by noted filmmaker and former Chalachitra Academy chairman T K Rajeev Kumar.

The exhibition at Tagore Theatre features 50 digital paintings by art director and filmmaker Razi Muhammad. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chalachitra Academy chairman Premkumar, secretary C Ajoy, KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun, and festival deputy director H Shaji.

This tribute celebrates cinematic legends such as Akira Kurosawa, Alain Resnais, Alfred Hitchcock, Andrei Tarkovsky, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, G Aravindan, K G George, Agnes Varda, Marta Meszaros, and Mira Nair, among others. The exhibition seamlessly blends digital art with cinematic storytelling, drawing large crowds of film enthusiasts and students. The artworks showcase surrealistic and hyper-realistic visual styles, offering in-depth insights into the unique cinematic approaches of each filmmaker.

Ann Hui highlighted the exhibition’s ability to reflect the evolution of cinema across eras, emphasising its portrayal of technological advancements. She expressed her delight at the effort behind the project and the opportunity it offers for viewers to engage deeply with cinema.

T K Rajeev Kumar noted that the exhibition has been a long-standing dream and expressed excitement at the enthusiastic responses from viewers. He also remarked that the paintings provide a rare opportunity for cinephiles and students to explore the essence of filmmaking.