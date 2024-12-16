Digital art offers glimpse into masters’ works at IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A walk through the historic lanes of world cinema. That is precisely what the exhibition ‘Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute’ has made possible on the sidelines of the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the state capital. The exhibition on the Tagore Theatre premises continued to draw large crowds on Sunday.

Curated by renowned filmmaker and former Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman T K Rajeev Kumar, the exhibition showcases 50 digital paintings by filmmaker and art director Razi Muhammad, honouring legendary filmmakers from around the world.

The exhibition pays homage to cinematic luminaries such as Akira Kurosawa, Alfred Hitchcock, Andrei Tarkovsky, Agnes Varda, Meera Nair, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George, Mrinal Sen, Satyajit Ray and many more. Each artwork offers an in-depth glimpse into the distinct cinematic approach of these masters, combining elements of surrealism and hyper-realism.

The works are a seamless blend of digital art and cinematic aesthetics, leaving viewers in awe of their creativity and depth. These digital pictures carry the elements of their greatest work of all time.

Visitors to the exhibition noted the meticulous craftsmanship involved in creating the artworks. Razi Muhammad utilised five different software tools and incorporated elements of artificial intelligence to complete the collection. Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ann Hui, who inaugurated the exhibition, remarked that the display is a reflection of how artistic and technological advancements can merge to create something timeless.