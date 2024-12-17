IFFK aspires to become world’s best: KSCA chief Prem Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) chairman Prem Kumar said the ultimate goal of IFFK is to become the best film festival in the world. He was speaking at the inauguration of a stall set up by the District Suchitwa Mission as part of the Clean Kerala people’s campaign at Tagore Theatre.

Prem Kumar, who is also director of the International Film Festival of Kerala, emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around the festival venues and adhering to the green protocol.

He acknowledged the selfless efforts of sanitation and Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) workers in ensuring a clean and sustainable environment. The festival has completely eliminated the use of plastic bottles and bags, adhering strictly to green-protocol guidelines.

He lauded the dedication of those working tirelessly to make the festival a success.

The chairman highlighted the growing public participation in the festival, with over 15,000 delegate registrations this year. He noted that the representation of women, programmes honouring veteran artists, blood- and organ-donation drives, and exhibitions have added to the its vibrancy.

He also expressed satisfaction at the overwhelming response to screenings in the first four days, with packed auditoriums being a positive indicator.

The sanitation stall showcased models of public toilets, waste-management systems in model villages, and composting of organic waste. The theme, ‘Wealth from Waste,’ served as the campaign’s central message. A unique Waste Chat initiative has been introduced to facilitate open discussions on waste management. As part of the ceremony, Prem Kumar unveiled a poster for the Swachh Survekshan awareness campaign.