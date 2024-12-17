Thiruvananthapuram corporation removes 8,000 illegal hoardings in four days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the High Court breathing down its neck, the city corporation has launched special drives to crack down on violators and remove illegal flex boards, hoardings and banners from medians, traffic islands, footpaths and public spaces posing risk to the environment, pedestrians and motorists in the state capital.

According to TALCO (Thiruvananthapuram Labour Contract Association), an agency engaged by the civic body for managing flexes and hoardings in the capital city, around 8,000 hoardings and illegal flex boards have been removed in the past couple of days as part of the drive. The civic body has formed special squads with revenue inspectors in charge to conduct the drive and intensify enforcement.

The accumulation of flex waste is also turning into a major menace for the civic body. It is learned that around 9 tonnes of flex and hoarding waste is lying piled up in the city owing to lack of scientific solutions.

In the past four days, around Rs 16 lakh has been imposed as fine for various violations. Corporation secretary Jahangir S told TNIE that seven FIRs have been registered charging multiple violators in connection with the drive. The civic body is imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 for each hoarding from violators. According to officials of the revenue wing, more than `1 lakh has been collected during the drive.