Dissolve SFI unit in University College: Thiruvananthapuram district CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat has called for the dissolution of the University College unit of the SFI. The party, in a meeting on Tuesday, expressed concerns that the actions of the unit contradict the values upheld by the CPM. In a letter to the SFI state committee, the district secretariat cited two recent incidents as reasons for their request.

One incident involved the assault of a disabled student by a group allegedly linked to the SFI. The student’s friend, who tried to intervene, was also beaten. Additionally, there have been allegations that SFI leaders operate a “torture room” at the college, where students who oppose the outfit are allegedly subjected to mistreatment.

The CPM district leadership believes that, given the ongoing issues, the SFI unit should no longer be allowed to function at the college.

The party has adopted a “watch and wait” approach, meaning that if the SFI state leadership does not take action, the CPM will escalate the matter to the state leadership for more stringent measures.