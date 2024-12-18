IFFK pans an inclusive shot with live sign language interpretation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has introduced live sign language interpretation for people with hearing impairment, ensuring a disability-friendly environment for all participants.

The live sign language interpretation is being conducted during events at the Nishagandhi auditorium, where speeches and performances are being made accessible. This initiative marks a significant step in making the film festival a truly inclusive space, attracting participants from across the world.

Silvy Maxi Mena, a teacher at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) and a sign language interpreter, volunteered to take up the role without any remuneration. She came up with this idea after learning that this year’s festival would be disability-friendly.

“We are all disabled in one way or other. While facilities like ramps were being provided, there was no mention of sign language interpretation. In most of the cases, disability is confined to locomotive inability,” Silvy told TNIE.

Determined to bridge this gap, Silvy reached out to the Kerala Cultural Welfare Board Chairman Madhupal, expressing her interest in volunteering for the purpose. The Chalachitra Academy then welcomed her as the official sign language interpreter.