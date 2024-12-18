IFFK pans an inclusive shot with live sign language interpretation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has introduced live sign language interpretation for people with hearing impairment, ensuring a disability-friendly environment for all participants.
The live sign language interpretation is being conducted during events at the Nishagandhi auditorium, where speeches and performances are being made accessible. This initiative marks a significant step in making the film festival a truly inclusive space, attracting participants from across the world.
Silvy Maxi Mena, a teacher at the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) and a sign language interpreter, volunteered to take up the role without any remuneration. She came up with this idea after learning that this year’s festival would be disability-friendly.
“We are all disabled in one way or other. While facilities like ramps were being provided, there was no mention of sign language interpretation. In most of the cases, disability is confined to locomotive inability,” Silvy told TNIE.
Determined to bridge this gap, Silvy reached out to the Kerala Cultural Welfare Board Chairman Madhupal, expressing her interest in volunteering for the purpose. The Chalachitra Academy then welcomed her as the official sign language interpreter.
“The organisers approved my idea and understood the scope of sign language on an international platform,” she added.
Since the opening day, Silvy has been a constant presence on the Nishagandhi stage, translating all proceedings into Indian Sign Language.
“The smiling faces of the hearing-impaired audience after each event are my greatest reward,” she said, reflecting on her contribution.
Further, Silvy has choreographed a unique dance performance -- titled Mudranatanam -- based on Indian Sign Language gestures, adding another dimension to the festival’s efforts towards inclusivity. She believes that prioritising sign language at such international events provides much-needed recognition and acceptance to the hearing-impaired community. With this step, the IFFK has opened its doors wider to people with disabilities, setting an example of how international platforms can become accessible, inclusive, and welcoming for all.