Kerala human rights panel directs removal of waste dumped on AIR property

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Human Rights’ Commission on Tuesday directed the corporation secretary and Akashvani director to take immediate steps to remove the waste dumped on the property of All India Radio near Beemapally Nursery School.

Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas also directed the compliance of the resolution passed by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The commission has issued a directive to form a committee comprising the corporation secretary, health inspector, engineer, AIR director, district police chief and assistant commissioner as members to ensure prevention of waste dumping.

The committee has been asked to convene meetings at regular intervals. The commission also highlighted the need for strict police surveillance, especially at night, to prevent illegal waste dumping that could pose health risks to children.

It has also directed the AIR to submit the CCTV footage to help identify violators responsible for dumping. The DLSA has been asked to monitor the progress of the waste removal.