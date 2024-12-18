Nurturing young minds through handmade cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Christmas is almost here, children’s world is filled with anticipation as they eagerly await their gifts. For them, this is a season of excitement, not just for what Santa might bring, but for the thrill of exchanging gifts with their Christmas friends at school.

In between exams, children can often be found hunting for the perfect greeting card, spending ages deciding what to write inside to make it truly special. It’s a tradition full of suspense, creativity, and joy — something that lingers fondly in memories.

This year, in Thiruvananthapuram that spirit is alive and well. Over the past few days, around 30 children from two schools have been busy crafting their own Christmas cards. These handcrafted cards are set to be sold to classmates and teachers.

The Christmas card-making initiative is part of Changathi, a unique bio-psycho-social intervention programme, designed by the non-profit organisation Kanal. Funded as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity by Infoblox, Changathi aims to encourage creativity and emotional well-being among class 7 children from coastal areas.

“These children will soon enter adolescence, a stage where they will face various challenges. The Changathi project is designed to prepare them to handle these challenges effectively,” explains Anson P D Alexander, founder of Kanal.

“Children residing in coastal regions, where one or both parents are working in the fishing field, often face challenges such as nutritional deficiencies, as well as academic and behavioural difficulties. Changathi initiative seeks to implement solutions through ongoing training for students, educators, and parents,” Anson added.