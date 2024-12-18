Police mount surveillance on 790 people with criminal links in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram city police have enhanced surveillance on 790 people who have criminal antecedents and are prone to committing the offences again, within its limits.

The police painstakingly collected the details of the offenders in a bid to pre-empt regrouping of criminal gangs, which can pose a threat to law and order situation. Highly placed sources said these men on their radar were being monitored on a day-to-day basis and because of that organised crimes have come down in the city limits.

Those people under watch include Om Prakash and Airport Dany, who had clashed during a DJ party that was organised by the latter in a city bar last week.

As per police records, most number of criminals were found residing or operating in Nemom, Thiruvallam, Valiyathura, Kazhakootam and Thumba police station limits.

Owing to minor incidents involving criminals that were reported recently and also taking into consideration Christmas and New Year celebrations that are round the corner, the police will verify the whereabouts and activities of all the men by putting under its radar, said a police official.

“We used to personally verify 100 persons in that list daily. Either they were summoned to the stations or the cops went to them and checked what they were up to. Their digital signatures were examined to ascertain their movements. Now, we are checking all the 790 people every single day,” the officer said.

The police felt the move has been successful so far and no gangland killings took place within the city limits in the last four months. “The last gang-related murder took place in August first week within Sreekaryam police station limits. Thereafter the city has been silent and that’s because of the heightened vigil we maintain,” said a senior officer of the city police.

The cops claimed sustained policing has broken the back of organised crime syndicates, and only their remnants exist now. “Earlier there were several gangs led by seasoned criminals. Now they have all disintegrated due to the efforts of the police. Only the remnants of some groups exist and we will soon clear that menace too,” said another officer.