Film critics' role in shaping cinema faces new challenges amid social media influence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Film critics are known to be opinionated, scalpel-witted, and even caustic. Yet, the likes of Quentin Tarantino, the acclaimed Hollywood director known for mixing cathartic, suave violence, profane dialogues, and show of pop culture in his landmark movies, took them seriously, at least in his younger days. He later transformed into a critic himself and even contemplated making a movie titled The Movie Critic, which now remains one of his famously unrealised projects.

The role of critics has been one that has influenced both filmmakers and cinephiles, wielding, as they presumably do, the power to change the destinies of films and filmmakers. It is said that Alfred Hitchcock began to be taken seriously in his homeland, and in Hollywood, thanks to the French critics at the acclaimed publication Cahiers du Cinéma.

Back home, too, several critics are taken seriously. But most of the publications they worked for have downed shutters, especially after the social media wave struck. Social media influencers now call the shots, telling their followers what to watch, and spicing their comments with tidbits on popular actors. Such juicy rants are also based on popular ranking sites where anything above three stars is considered apt for watching.

It was in this context that the film industry railed against what it termed as ‘review bombing,’ which involves influencing the rating system via a semi-organised campaign of online negative reviews.

Prominent critic and writer Deepa Gahlot feels that such a trend is reflective of the films that are now being produced.

“Whatever is being carried out in the name of reviewing is hardly reviewing. Also, what is there to review? That the protagonist somersaulted three more times in the sequel? What is there to write about movies such as Pushpa, Singham or Bhool Bhulaiyaa? In a way, we get the films we deserve and the films get the criticism they deserve,” says Deepa, who is part of this year’s IFFK Netpac (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) jury.