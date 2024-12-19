IFFK 2024: Armenian cinema spreads its wings

“I always believe that cinema can bridge cultures. Be it Syrian, French, American, or Indian, human struggles are universally applicable.. I know that when I take these themes, I can speak to people from different cultures,” he shared.

Speaking about how Armenian cinema is expanding its reach, he says the process has been gradual. “Currently, the Armenian National Film Foundation is working on funding to distribute movies across various online platforms. Existing forms are limited. While you can find Armenian movies on YouTube, they lack subtitles. We are working on improving that.”

Simonyan, who is also an actor, sees potential for collaborations between Armenia and India. “Armenia and India are both ancient cultures with so much in common. And there is a point where these cultures can meet. Indian films have a special place in Armenian hearts because in Armenia, during the 70s and 80s, Indian movies were frequently shown. Many grew up watching them,” she said.

Dovlatyan and Avedikian reminisced about watching Indian films during their youth. “We loved Indian cinema. We would laugh, cry, enjoy the music, and even try to dance like in the movies!” Today, a growing Indian community in Armenia continues to strengthen this connection.

Film education should be more accessible, says Payal Kapadia

Calling for systemic changes to make film education more inclusive, Cannes Grand Prix-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia said here on Wednesday that one needs a certain kind of privilege to access film schools and that there should be more film schools which are inclusive or even free. “For me, film school was essential.

It helped me focus and introduced me to amazing people. It is not necessary to go to a film school to be a filmmaker, and it is one’s temperament that matters.

There should be more grants and stipends to support aspiring filmmakers,” Kapadia said at the ‘In Conversation’ session as part of the IFFK. Finding inspiration in the mundane, she said she titled her films in a way that invokes the imagery of nature and daily life.

“Inspiration is everywhere. Even a flower or a chai conversation can spark a story. The film festival and the people here could also make an interesting film,” she said. Touching on networking and building a film circle for independent filmmakers, Kapadia told TNIE that while independent filmmakers often face challenges in sourcing people, the upside is that those who join such projects, despite lower pay, are genuinely passionate and believe in the vision.