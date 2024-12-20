CPM district meet begins today, MLA V Joy likely to continue as secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Varkala MLA V Joy would continue as the district secretary of the CPM as the four-day Thiruvananthapuram district conference starts on Friday at Kovalam. Joy was elected the party’s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary in January 2023 after Anavoor Nagappan was inducted into the state secretariat.

Senior politburo member M A Baby will officially inaugurate the conference at Anathalavattom Nagar on Saturday. The state leadership is satisfied with the work of the district leadership as, in the last assembly election, barring one seat, the left had won all the other seats in the districts under Joy’s leadership.

After the inauguration of the conference, Joy will present the work report, which the delegates will then discuss. The leadership is likely to replace some leaders who have crossed the party’s age bar of 75 years and are facing health problems.

It remains to be seen whether K C Vikraman and Puthankada Vijayan who are below 75 years but have been facing health problems, will be retained in the district committee. Former corporation deputy mayor V Jayaprakash, Attingal Sugunan and R Ramachandran Nair will make way for new faces.

All India Democratic Women’s Association district secretary Sreeja Shaiju Dev, and DYFI district president Anoop are likely to be inducted into the district committee. The conference will end on December 23 with a public meeting to be inaugurated by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.