DJ party violence: More people summoned for interrogation

The Fort police probing the brawl that erupted between gangster Om Prakash and the rival gang led by Airport Dany during a DJ party held in a city-based bar on December 14, have issued notices to two more persons to appear for questioning on Friday.

The Fort police have already arrested 12 people so far, which include Om Prakash and his rival Dany. Dany’s father Sajan used to be Prakash’s friend, but their relation turned sour later and the two became rivals.

The police said the notices were issued to the two youths, who were identified from CCTV visuals obtained from the bar.

They have been asked to appear before the cops for questioning on Friday.

Police sources said though only a minor affray had occurred during the party, the police were treating it with utmost seriousness in order to pre-empt any chances of further escalation. The city has been largely free of gang violence for the last four months and police sources felt further escalation of the DJ party incident could pose law and order issues.

“Things are mostly under control. Organised crime rackets have all been busted and the key players are behind bars. We do not want any further re-grouping of criminal gangs and with that intention, we are acting tough in this case. The hotel management was reluctant to file a complaint, but we prompted them to do that so we can legally act against those who created a ruckus at the DJ party,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, the excise and police departments have intensified their watch on DJ parties to check whether the attendees are using drugs. Usually, during the Christmas- New Year festival period, the law enforcement agencies keep their guard up. Now, following the recent brawl, the cops are not leaving anything to chance.

The excise officials have already started collecting details about the DJ party. Based on the findings, they will take steps prior to Christmas, said an excise source.