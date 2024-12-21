STP, dome-shaped fencing to combat pollution of Amayizhanchan Canal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to prevent pollution and dumping of waste into the Amayizhanchan Canal, the irrigation department and local self-government department (LSGD) are all set to implement an underground compact STP and dome-shaped fencing.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE that a tender has been floated for setting up an underground compact STP to address the pollution caused by Rajaji Nagar, which is home to around 900 families. He said that Trivandrum Central Railway Station, Thampanoor Bus Terminal and Rajaji Nagar are the three critical hotspots causing severe pollution to the Amayizhanchan Canal.

“Rajaji Nagar is one of the hotspots and we have re-tendered the project. The work will be awarded immediately. We have held talks with the KSRTC and the transport minister is very much interested. Wastewater management solutions will be established immediately at the bus terminal. The Railways continue to release gray water to the canal and we will take efforts to hold another round of meeting to resolve the issue,” said Rajesh.

Meanwhile, efforts are in full swing by the irrigation department to establish dome fencing of the Amayizhanchan Canal. The project is estimated to cost around rS 5.5 crore.

“The dome fencing is proposed over 2km of the entire canal stretch. Vanchiyoor, Bakery and Thakaraparambu are among the locations where dome fencing will be established. We are waiting for administrative sanction from the government to go ahead with the project,” said a senior official of irrigation department.

As part of the enforcement activities, around 24 vehicles were seized for dumping waste into the Amayizhanchan Canal. The police have registered 31 FIRs against violators. In an effort to step up surveillance, the civic body has installed 24 CCTV cameras for booking violations. The camera feeds are being monitored live from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the corporation main office.