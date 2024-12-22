12-year-old bitten by snake: As per Minister Sivankutty's direction, report submitted to director of education

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As per the direction of Education Minister V Sivankutty, a detailed report on the snake bite incident involving a student at the aided Chenkal UP School was submitted to the director of public education, K Shanavas, by the deputy director of education on Saturday. The report will be forwarded to the minister after incorporating the director’s recommendations.

The minister’s office has also informed that actions will be taken as per the findings of the report. The victim, Neha, 12, is the daughter of Shibu and Beena from Chenkal.

The school only offers classes 5, 6, and 7. With fewer than 50 students enrolled, the school has been neglected for many years. The incident happened around 12.30pm on Friday during a Christmas celebration programme. Neha felt a sharp pain in her leg, which was later identified as a snake bite.

Teachers immediately killed the snake and rushed Neha to the Vattavila Primary Health Centre. She was later admitted to Neyyattinkara General Hospital, after which she was shifted to the Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

After the blood test at the hospital, Neha’s condition was found to be satisfactory. The snake that bit the student was identified as a non-venomous species, Churutta.