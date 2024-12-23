K-SMART will revolutionise e-governance in local bodies: Minister M B Rajesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The e-governance platform K-SMART, which has already brought transformative changes in urban local bodies, will be expanded to the state’s three-tier panchayats by April, said LSG Minister M B Rajesh.

As a prelude to the expansion, a pilot run of K-SMART is set to commence on January 1 in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, Nedumangad block panchayat and Karakulam grama panchayat. All necessary preparations for implementing K-SMART in these three local bodies have been completed.

K-SMART, an upgraded version of the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS), currently operational in grama panchayats, was developed by the Information Kerala Mission. From January 1, 2024, K-SMART has been successfully implemented in all municipalities across the state, and now it is set to be deployed in all local self-governance institutions. The minister said the introduction of K-SMART in panchayats will mark a significant leap for Kerala in the field of e-governance.

He noted that K-SMART has already gained national attention for its efficiency and scalability. Since panchayats currently use the ILGMS system, the transition to K-SMART is expected to be seamless. The platform will enable citizens to access all services online promptly without visiting panchayat offices, providing immense benefits to the public while significantly reducing the workload of employees.