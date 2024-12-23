Strict action against illegal rent-a-car operators, says transport minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has directed the motor vehicle department (MVD) to take stringent action against illegal rent-a-car operators. He said there was no lack of clarity in the orders issued by MVD. Vehicles can be lent to friends and relatives, but action will taken if it is used for a commercial purpose without registration and taxes, the minister said.

The decision was taken in the wake of a fatal accident in Alappuzha where medical students allegedly rented a vehicle. “There is no need to confuse people regarding transport commissioner’s directions. The MVD and the police can verify if there is any doubt regarding the operations. Those who want to rent out vehicles can do so with registration. Illegal operations hurt taxi drivers who pay tax,” Ganesh said.

A press note issued by the transport commissioner on Saturday stated that it is acceptable to lend vehicles to relatives or friends in emergencies without charging a fee. However, regular use of private vehicles by third parties or their engagement for commercial activities without authorisation is an offence, the statement said.